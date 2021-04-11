Advertisement

3-year-old Omaha boy battling rare heart condition granted a unique Make-A-Wish

3-year-old Omaha boy gets a unique Make-A-Wish(Ashly Richardson)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -An Omaha boy battling a rare heart condition receives the surprise of a lifetime today when make-a-wish stopped by to make his dreams come true.

“It was beautiful,” said Erin Bergh, Harlan’s mom.

3-year-old Harlan’s eye’s lit up the moment he walked, or rather, sprinted into his backyard Saturday afternoon.

Make-A-Wish teamed up with Timber Ridge Log homes to create Harlan’s very own treehouse.

Harlan has a rare heart condition.

Only one in every 200,000 are born with it.

And, this treehouse was exactly what he wished for.

“He’s been through a lot. Our family has been through a lot. This to us is a backyard of childhood dreams. You know, someplace to escape to and play and just be a kid,” said Bergh.

Harlan and his family enjoyed a day at the zoo while crews made his dream come to life in just a few hours.

It’s something those with Make-A-Wish were thrilled to be a part of.

They have not been able to grant many wishes with travel restrictions in place because of COVID-19.

“Harlan wished for a log cabin treehouse and it was an amazing wish… a very unique wish. It’s something we’ve never been asked for before. But, it also was something that can be done right now,” said Tim McGill, Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

It’s a wish that comes with a lifetime of memories for Harlan and his brothers.

“He’ll sleep overnight in there, the boys will. My kitchen is right out the window so I can watch them all summer long play and have a great time.”

