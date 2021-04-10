Standoff in Bennington leaves one in custody

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they are thankful a standoff situation in Bennington earlier today didn’t turn out deadly.

The scene was near State Street and Kilpatrick around 3:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived a man in a garage had a gun and then pointed it at deputies.

Deputies asked the man to put the gun down and that’s when the man went back inside then left the home through a back door and broke through a fence.

A deputy was outside that fence and told the man to drop his weapon numerous times. They say the man eventually dropped the gun and was taken into custody.

“A very dangerous situation. At any time, the deputies would have been justified using deadly force,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries to report and the sheriff’s office says the man faces multiple charges including attempted assault on an officer and terroristic threats.

