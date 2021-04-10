Advertisement

Police investigate robbery at South Omaha gas station

(wagm)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a gas station robbery from Wednesday night.

Officers went to a Phillips gas station near South 76th Street and & Pacific for a robbery. They talked to an employee who said a man went into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

The gunman is described as wearing a camouflage mask and after taking an unknown amount of money, he left.

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
OPD: Owner of Rosewood Academy daycare facing child abuse charges
Offensive book controversy - 6 am
Papillion-La Vista school district apologizes after offensive book controversy
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff
The owner of Rosewood Academy and two staff members from one of the daycare locations were...
Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff
50th and Ames Walmart on April 9, 2021.
‘Help an officer’ call at a North Omaha Walmart
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Decreasing clouds Saturday! Sunny and warmer Sunday