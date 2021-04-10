Police investigate robbery at South Omaha gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a gas station robbery from Wednesday night.

Officers went to a Phillips gas station near South 76th Street and & Pacific for a robbery. They talked to an employee who said a man went into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

The gunman is described as wearing a camouflage mask and after taking an unknown amount of money, he left.

6 News will continue to give updates.

