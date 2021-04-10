Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man in connection to an convenience store shooting

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a Saturday night shooting at a convenience store.

Gilbert McCabe, 43, was booked into Douglas County jail for second-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Officers went to 20th and Maple Street on April 3 for a shooting and found Deandre Jimerson, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. Jimerson was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition but officials say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Jimerson told police he was shot during an altercation at a convenience store at 2704 Florence Blvd.

The OPD Assault Unit Detective identified McCabe and the shooting is still under investigation.

