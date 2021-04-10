Advertisement

Officials verify that weak tornado caused Iowa damage

The path of the tornado that struck Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
The path of the tornado that struck Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - The National Weather Service confirms that a weak tornado damaged homes at a Cedar Rapids mobile home park.

Television station KCRG reports the tornado was rated an EF-0 and reached winds up to 85 mph. It hit about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Summit View Mobile Home Park.

The tornado traveled for more than a half-mile before lifting back into the air over a field. The weather service says several mobile homes were damaged, including one that had a roof partially torn off, and windows in another home were blown out.

One girl suffered minor injuries from flying glass.

