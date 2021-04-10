Officials verify that weak tornado caused Iowa damage
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - The National Weather Service confirms that a weak tornado damaged homes at a Cedar Rapids mobile home park.
Television station KCRG reports the tornado was rated an EF-0 and reached winds up to 85 mph. It hit about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Summit View Mobile Home Park.
The tornado traveled for more than a half-mile before lifting back into the air over a field. The weather service says several mobile homes were damaged, including one that had a roof partially torn off, and windows in another home were blown out.
One girl suffered minor injuries from flying glass.
