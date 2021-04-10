Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Decreasing clouds Saturday! Sunny and warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Saturday with a few lingering showers – primarily east – with widespread cloud cover. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper-40s. Rain will continue to push east through mid-morning, with gradually decreasing clouds throughout the day.

Highs will top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, with winds from the NNW gusting 25 to 30 mph.

NNW Winds 25 to 30 mph (wowt)

Winds back off tonight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is not out of the question by early Sunday morning.

Plentiful sunshine is in store Sunday, with highs warming into the upper-60s! Winds will pick up yet again by the late afternoon and evening hours, behind a front.

Highs in the 50s return for the new workweek, with winds staying gusty Monday. We’ll start the week with sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

With temperatures dropping into the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we’ll be keeping an eye on potential frost and/or freeze.

Rain chances return late Thursday, with showers likely Friday. Rain looks to move out by early Saturday.

