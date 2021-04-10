Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Decreasing clouds Saturday! Sunny and warmer Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Saturday with a few lingering showers – primarily east – with widespread cloud cover. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper-40s. Rain will continue to push east through mid-morning, with gradually decreasing clouds throughout the day.

Highs will top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, with winds from the NNW gusting 25 to 30 mph.

Winds back off tonight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is not out of the question by early Sunday morning.

Plentiful sunshine is in store Sunday, with highs warming into the upper-60s! Winds will pick up yet again by the late afternoon and evening hours, behind a front.

Highs in the 50s return for the new workweek, with winds staying gusty Monday. We’ll start the week with sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day Wednesday.

With temperatures dropping into the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we’ll be keeping an eye on potential frost and/or freeze.

Rain chances return late Thursday, with showers likely Friday. Rain looks to move out by early Saturday.

