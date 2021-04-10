Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible overnight! Sunny and warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Saturday with a few lingering showers – primarily east – with widespread cloud cover. Morning temperatures were in the mid to upper-40s. Rain continued to push east through mid-morning, with gradually decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs topped out in the upper-50s and lower-60s, with winds from the NNW gusting up to around 30 mph.

Winds back off tonight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible by early Sunday morning.

Plentiful sunshine is in store Sunday, with highs warming into the upper-60s! Winds will pick up yet again by the late afternoon and evening hours, behind a front.

Winds pick back up late Sunday (WOWT)

Highs in the 50s return for the new workweek, with winds staying gusty Monday. We’ll start the week with sunshine, before clouds increase throughout the day Wednesday.

With temperatures dropping into the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we’ll be keeping an eye on potential frost and/or freeze.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Rain chances return late Thursday, with showers likely Friday. Rain looks to move out by early Saturday.

