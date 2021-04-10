Lincoln man charged with stealing over $29,000 from uncle

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with stealing more than $29,000 from his uncle who has dementia.

An arrest warrant was issued for Darren McCain in February, but he was just brought to Lincoln this week after his arrest in Macon County, Missouri.

Lincoln Police Officer Brad Hulse said in court records that he found more than 300 questionable transactions on the bank accounts of McCain’s uncle, which included more than $12,000 in ATM withdrawals.

McCain told investigators that the purchases and withdrawals he made, which included buying himself a car, were done for his uncle’s benefit.

