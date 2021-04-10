Advertisement

Husker extend first-place advantage in Big Ten with 6-2 win against Maryland

Nebraska catcher Griffin Everitt
Nebraska catcher Griffin Everitt(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By Joe Nugent
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska locks up a ninth win in ten games beating Maryland 6-2 at Hawks Field. Big Red improves to 14-5 which is now good enough for a game and a half advantage over both Michigan and Ohio State. The Wolverines started the day a half-game back but lost to the Buckeyes.

Joe Acker set the tone for the Huskers going three for five with three doubles and scoring two runs. Freshman Brice Matthews did his damage at the other end of the order, toward the bottom of the lineup, Matthews went two for four with a home run and two stolen bases. Spencer Schwellenbach delivered again with three RBIs on two hits, he also pitched the ninth inning.

Cade Povich improved to 3-1 working 6.1 innings. He allowed two runs and struck out five. Tomorrow’s game starts at 2 p.m. at Hawks Field.

