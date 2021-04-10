Advertisement

‘Help an officer’ call at a North Omaha Walmart

50th and Ames Walmart on April 9, 2021.
50th and Ames Walmart on April 9, 2021.(PHOTO: Alex McLoon WOWT)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation after reports of a gun pulled on a Walmart employee.

On Friday night, there was an initial call was that someone pulled a gun on an employee. A police lieutenant told 6 News that officers went to the Walmart on 50th & Ames at 10:17 p.m. for an help an officer call who was off duty NSP trooper.

The lieutenant also said the party is in custody but they’re looking for suspects and there are no descriptions of the party.

According to OPD, there was evidence of a weapon found in the parking lot

6 News will continue to give updates.

