Creighton opens its first vaccination clinic to ages 16+

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More students and teenagers are getting vaccinated at places like Creighton’s Rasmussen Center.

Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded vaccinations to people 16 or 18 and older across the state. Both high school and college students are showing up today.

Parker and her mom Dee came to the first Creighton clinic that open to ages 16 and older. They’re more than 300 families who had to fill out one of the vaccination consent forms.

Parker is seeing some of her classmates for the first time in a long time at the clinic, just before she starts practicing for her track and field season.

“I’m glad we’re taking a step toward normal. Being home all year and not going to school for a whole year is really stressful. So, being able to get vaccinated and almost go back to school feels great,” said Westside High School student Parker Harrell.

Her mom says they opted for remote learning due to some underlying conditions in their family. As for this Creighton clinic, it’s a partnership with the Douglas County Health Department.

A health department spokesperson says, “vaccinating the newly eligible teenage population is a key to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Douglas County Health is partnering with more members of the community, next week Salem Baptist Church will host a clinic for people 16 and older.

