Advertisement

Charges filed against man who was shot by Waterloo officer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A 44-year-old man who was shot by a Waterloo police officer has been charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was shot Wednesday after he allegedly aimed what looked like a long gun at two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies were responding to reports that a man with a gun was seen walking toward downtown Waterloo.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday that Alvarez-Victoriano chased one deputy around a vehicle and aimed at another deputy. A Waterloo officer responding to the scene shot Alvarez-Victoriano.

The weapon was an air gun. Alvarez-Victoriano remains hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
Offensive book controversy - 6 am
Papillion-La Vista school district apologizes after offensive book controversy
OPD: Owner of Rosewood Academy daycare facing child abuse charges

Latest News

A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
Spirit Lake man convicted of fatally shooting man in 2020
Lincoln man charged with stealing over $29,000 from uncle
The path of the tornado that struck Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Officials verify that weak tornado caused Iowa damage
Hail damage to Mandy Grabbe's House
First Alert Storm Week - A look back at a historic Blair hail storm