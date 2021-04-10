Charges filed against man who was shot by Waterloo officer

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A 44-year-old man who was shot by a Waterloo police officer has been charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was shot Wednesday after he allegedly aimed what looked like a long gun at two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies were responding to reports that a man with a gun was seen walking toward downtown Waterloo.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday that Alvarez-Victoriano chased one deputy around a vehicle and aimed at another deputy. A Waterloo officer responding to the scene shot Alvarez-Victoriano.

The weapon was an air gun. Alvarez-Victoriano remains hospitalized.

