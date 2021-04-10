Advertisement

Alliance officer involved in shooting after carjacking

(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Highway Patrol is investigating after an Alliance police officer fired shots while trying to apprehend a suspect who allegedly tried to carjack two vehicles and led officers on a chase.

Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said a suspect fled after an officer tried to make a traffic stop late Friday but the pursuit was called off. Later, officers saw a vehicle drive into the police department’s parking lot as the driver yelled for help.

Lukens says the vehicle the officer had pursued earlier ran into the car. During an altercation, the officer fired a gun.

The suspect was later involved in a second carjacking attempt and was arrested.

