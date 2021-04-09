Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Some clearing this morning before more clouds and rain later today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yesterday’s rain is finally moving out this morning with a few lingering shower in Iowa moving east. The clouds are following them out as well leaving us with some clearing to start the day. That should allow us to warm into the 60s later this afternoon.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will increase again from the west this afternoon leading to another chance of showers after 5pm. That chance will increase into the evening and last overnight before moving out very early Saturday morning. Rain in the metro should be fairly light with heavier amounts to the southwest overnight.

Get Outside Forecast
Get Outside Forecast(WOWT)

After the morning showers move out early Saturday, the weekend forecast holds a lot of promise. Highs in the 60s are likely Saturday and we’ll push 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Much cooler air is likely next week with highs in the 50s dominating the forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday morning also have the potential for some frost.

