Officials: 1 killed, 4 burned in Blue Springs house fire

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) - Officials in southeastern Nebraska say a child has died in an early-morning house fire that saw four other people taken to hospitals with burn injuries.

Station KWBE reports that firefighters were called to the blaze around 4 a.m. Thursday in Blue Springs. Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

Beatrice Fire Captain Corey Lieneman said the child who died was found in a bedroom of the home.

Lieneman says another person was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening burn injuries, while three others were taken to Beatrice Community Hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

