Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -E-commerce is up.

Online sales soared 32% in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its growth companies in Nebraska are feeling.

Since the start of 2020, Spreetail, an e-commerce based business has managed to more than double its workforce.

“Our team has grown from about 450 people at the start of 2020 to right about a thousand right now,” said Brett Thome, Spreetail CEO.

Right now, there are 200 jobs open within the company. By the end of the year, they hope to hire another 500 total between their Omaha and Lincoln locations.

The company’s CEO, Brett Thome grew up in Nebraska.

“We do, we absolutely aspire to be the largest employer in Nebraska. Not because there’s any award to win by that but, we want to bring more great jobs to Nebraska and continue to do our part to help have anyone be a part of this modern economy,” said Thome.

The company is looking for the great talent that’s already here in Nebraska. But, they are also working to draw out-of-staters to Nebraska.

The Griffin family moved from Minnesota to Omaha last year because of Spreetail. Then, they fell in love with the city

“It’s one of those hidden gems where once you are here, why people stay here or people that we’ve met come back here. It’s just a great place to raise a family,” said Adrien Griffin.

The five-year plan is to bring thousands of more jobs to the state and keep those people here for the long haul. The Griffin family says they have no plans to leave.

“It’s really a home for a lot of people and for those who are from out of state you can really make it a home,” said Cate Griffin.

200 jobs are already posted for Spreetail. They expect to have 250 additional openings by June 1st.

