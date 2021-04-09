Advertisement

Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -E-commerce is up.

Online sales soared 32% in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its growth companies in Nebraska are feeling.

Since the start of 2020, Spreetail, an e-commerce based business has managed to more than double its workforce.

“Our team has grown from about 450 people at the start of 2020 to right about a thousand right now,” said Brett Thome, Spreetail CEO.

Right now, there are 200 jobs open within the company. By the end of the year, they hope to hire another 500 total between their Omaha and Lincoln locations.

The company’s CEO, Brett Thome grew up in Nebraska.

“We do, we absolutely aspire to be the largest employer in Nebraska. Not because there’s any award to win by that but, we want to bring more great jobs to Nebraska and continue to do our part to help have anyone be a part of this modern economy,” said Thome.

The company is looking for the great talent that’s already here in Nebraska. But, they are also working to draw out-of-staters to Nebraska.

The Griffin family moved from Minnesota to Omaha last year because of Spreetail. Then, they fell in love with the city

“It’s one of those hidden gems where once you are here, why people stay here or people that we’ve met come back here. It’s just a great place to raise a family,” said Adrien Griffin.

The five-year plan is to bring thousands of more jobs to the state and keep those people here for the long haul. The Griffin family says they have no plans to leave.

“It’s really a home for a lot of people and for those who are from out of state you can really make it a home,” said Cate Griffin.

200 jobs are already posted for Spreetail. They expect to have 250 additional openings by June 1st.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
Omaha residents shared their thoughts onPresident Biden's gun control orders and proposed...
Nebraska organizations respond to new executive orders on gun violence
Offensive book controversy - 6 am
Papillion-La Vista school district apologizes after offensive book controversy

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday April 09 COVID-19 update: Douglas County gives tips for preparing vaccination appointments
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts attacks Biden’s gun control agenda, says it’s ‘just the beginning’
Mayor's race set for May 11 - 6:30 pm
Mayor's race set for May 11 - 6:30 pm
Rep. Bacon gets vaccinated - 6:30 pm
Rep. Bacon gets vaccinated - 6:30 pm