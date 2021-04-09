Advertisement

Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has rejected a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them “is the president’s problem.”

Reynolds told WHO radio on Tuesday that her priority is the health and safety of Iowans and that the state doesn’t have facilities to house migrant children for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Reynolds’ stand on accepting immigrant children contrasts with her willingness to accept refugees coming into the United States in 2019 when then-President Trump signed an executive order giving states the right to refuse to take refugees. Reynolds was among more than 30 governors who said they would.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Omaha Police confirm Iowa couple injured in Tuesday crash
NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska
Eric Church announces two Nebraska stops on tour

Latest News

FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter...
Iowa Supreme Court says it’s ready to handle redistricting
Authorities said Thursday that a child had died in a house fire in southeast Nebraska.
Officials: 1 killed, 4 burned in Blue Springs house fire
Herd immunity in Nebraska: A breakdown of which numbers matter
Papillion-La Vista school district apologizes after offensive book controversy