Huskers open practice on April 17th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers will open practice on April 17th to 4,000 fans. It will happen inside Memorial Stadium at 2:15 p.m. and go two a half hours. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will be free and nned to be reserved online at //Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets will be available in three waves, with the first April 9th at 6 p.m. The next will be Monday at 6 p.m. The final group will be released Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Fans will be required to wear a face mask and seating will be limited to the west side of the stadium. Food will not be sold, you can bring your own and parking will be free.

