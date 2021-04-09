Gov. Ricketts attacks Biden’s gun control agenda, says it’s ‘just the beginning’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday issued a statement in response to the gun control actions announced by the president, saying “won’t stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment.”

On Thursday, the president put forth an ambitious gun-control agenda that will have to navigate an evenly divided Senate. In particular, the president announced a crackdown on “ghost guns,” which have no serial numbers and are often purchased without a background check; and his intention to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in a shooting that left 10 people dead last month in Boulder, Colo.

Adhering tightly to the Republican Party line, Ricketts said in his statement that the president’s endorsement of “so-called red flag laws... would violate the due process rights of gun owners.” He called this week’s actions by the administration “just the beginning” in what he expects to be repeated attacks on Constitutional rights.

It's important to understand that President Joe Biden's actions this week are just the beginning. I fully expect... Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, April 9, 2021

It wasn’t the first time the governor has stood by the second amendment. As Democrats call for expanded gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in a week, Ricketts issued a statement reiterating his firm stance against any further restrictions for gun owners.

While also calling for political unity, the governor has been critical of other issues tackled by the Biden administration in recent months, taking firm stances on immigration and the president’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit. Ricketts also made headlines supporting fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia after a controversial voting measure was signed into law there.

Read the governor's full statement

“The Biden-Harris Administration has taken yet another step towards imposing new gun control measures. I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the President because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners. It’s important to understand that the President’s actions this week are just the beginning. I fully expect President Biden to make repeated attacks against our constitutional rights. My administration won’t stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment. We will stand up and fight for the rights of Nebraskans.”

