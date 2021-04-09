Advertisement

Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz is retaining two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Florida Republican’s legal team, a Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

“Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him,” the statement said, adding that the lawyers “will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods.”

Mukasey confirmed to The Associated Press that he was involved in representing Gaetz but declined to comment further.

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. He has said he plans to keep his seat.

But a potentially ominous sign occurred in a Florida court on Thursday when federal prosecutors revealed that a Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, is working toward a plea deal. Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Mukasey is a former federal prosecutor in New York and is the son of Michael Mukasey, a former federal judge who served as attorney general in President George W. Bush’s administration. He has connections to people close to President Donald Trump — he previously worked at Rudy Giuliani’s law firm — and represented Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL whose war crimes case caught Trump’s attention. Gallagher was acquitted in 2019 of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq.

He also represented the CEO of a social media company during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Kirshner represented former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned his position after being accused of physically assaulting women. No charges were filed against Schneiderman after an investigation by a special prosecutor. Kirshner’s law firm has represented several lawyers accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
Omaha residents shared their thoughts onPresident Biden's gun control orders and proposed...
Nebraska organizations respond to new executive orders on gun violence
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday April 08 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports increase in positive cases among young people

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth has had Prince Philip at her side for seven decades.
Prince Philip dead at age 99
The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
LIVE: Chauvin trial
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50.
Rap artist DMX dies at age 50