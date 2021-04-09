Advertisement

ELECTION 2021: Neary to take on Stothert in mayoral election

The Douglas County Election Commission released unofficial tallies for Tuesday’s Omaha primary on Friday afternoon.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - RJ Neary will face incumbent Jean Stothert in the Omaha mayoral election in May, the Douglas County Election Commission reported Friday.

The unofficial final vote tallies in the city primary election Tuesday put RJ Neary firmly in second place, with 13,162 votes; hopeful challenger Jasmine Harris came in third, earning 11,993 votes. Kimara Snipes received 7,469, and Mark Gudgel got 4,087 votes.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the unofficial Omaha primary counts

Friday’s results also decided some close races in a few of the city’s council districts.

In Dist. 2, Juanita Johnson expanded her small lead on Jonathan Lathan for second place, earning her the right challenge incumbent Ben Gray. On Election Night, she led Lathan by only 29 votes; that lead has since grown to 68 votes.

Friday’s postings showed the second-place standings in Dist. 5 had changed. Don Rowe was leading on Tuesday night by 47 votes, followed by Kathleen Kauth and Patrick Leahy. But the unofficial tally has Leahy now beating Kauth by 97 votes, receiving 2,383 total; with Rowe keeping the top spot by 74 votes, earning 2,554 votes.

The district’s trailing candidates were Kate Gotsdiner, earning 1,857 votes. She came in ahead of Colleen Brennan, who was appointed to the council seat after former councilman Rich Pahls was elected to his State Senator post in November; she received 1,811 votes. Jeff Moore finished with 1,663 votes.

Dist. 7 was a very close race with incumbent Aimee Melton and challenger Sara Kohen in a dead heat the whole way through, though both candidates automatically advance to the city’s election on May 11. Friday’s unofficial primary results show Melton leading by just 53 votes, getting 7,116 votes to Kohen’s 7,063.

The total voter turnout reported by the county was 85,096. The city election is set for May 11.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
Omaha residents shared their thoughts onPresident Biden's gun control orders and proposed...
Nebraska organizations respond to new executive orders on gun violence
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday April 08 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports increase in positive cases among young people

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter...
Iowa Supreme Court says it’s ready to handle redistricting
Omaha Primary Election Tuesday, April 6 - 4 pm
ELECTION 2021: Omaha City Council races hang tight as vote counts continue
Omaha Mayoral Race results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert’s solid primary victory not a guaranteed win in May, experts say