ELECTION 2021: Neary to take on Stothert in mayoral election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - RJ Neary will face incumbent Jean Stothert in the Omaha mayoral election in May, the Douglas County Election Commission reported Friday.

The unofficial final vote tallies in the city primary election Tuesday put RJ Neary firmly in second place, with 13,162 votes; hopeful challenger Jasmine Harris came in third, earning 11,993 votes. Kimara Snipes received 7,469, and Mark Gudgel got 4,087 votes.

Friday’s results also decided some close races in a few of the city’s council districts.

In Dist. 2, Juanita Johnson expanded her small lead on Jonathan Lathan for second place, earning her the right challenge incumbent Ben Gray. On Election Night, she led Lathan by only 29 votes; that lead has since grown to 68 votes.

Friday’s postings showed the second-place standings in Dist. 5 had changed. Don Rowe was leading on Tuesday night by 47 votes, followed by Kathleen Kauth and Patrick Leahy. But the unofficial tally has Leahy now beating Kauth by 97 votes, receiving 2,383 total; with Rowe keeping the top spot by 74 votes, earning 2,554 votes.

The district’s trailing candidates were Kate Gotsdiner, earning 1,857 votes. She came in ahead of Colleen Brennan, who was appointed to the council seat after former councilman Rich Pahls was elected to his State Senator post in November; she received 1,811 votes. Jeff Moore finished with 1,663 votes.

Dist. 7 was a very close race with incumbent Aimee Melton and challenger Sara Kohen in a dead heat the whole way through, though both candidates automatically advance to the city’s election on May 11. Friday’s unofficial primary results show Melton leading by just 53 votes, getting 7,116 votes to Kohen’s 7,063.

By my calculations, none of the races are close enough to force a recount. @WOWT6News — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) April 9, 2021

The total voter turnout reported by the county was 85,096. The city election is set for May 11.

