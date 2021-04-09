Advertisement

Des Moines police sergeant resigns amid investigation

(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines police sergeant with a history of excessive force complaints has resigned amid an internal investigation into what other officers reported were offensive remarks he made to another officer during a recent union meeting.

KCCI-TV reports that more than a dozen officers who attended the meeting say Wessels made a comment that was inappropriate and insensitive in response to discussions of an officer allegedly leaking police information. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says Wessels resigned but didn’t give details about the reasons.

However, he called the allegations against Wessels “incredibly serious.” Wessels has a history of disciplinary action within the department and was at the center of two 2018 excessive force cases.

