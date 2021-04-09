David’s Evening Forecast - Showers return tonight, sunnier for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several days of rain, some welcome sunshine this morning and early afternoon helped to warm us into the low 60s. However, the sun did not last long, as clouds quickly filled back in this evening. Rain showers pushing through southern Nebraska will be moving into the metro area after 7 or 8pm. The bulk of the rain will affect areas south of I-80, but most of the metro will likely see at least a little wet weather. Showers will continue on and off through the overnight, mainly south of I-80. The rain should begin to exit the area by late tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 40s.

Cloudy skies will greet us in the morning but should thin out through the day. With more sunshine expected by the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low 60s for much of the area. It may be slightly cooler in Iowa where clouds are a little slower to clear. With the clear skies, temperatures will cool rather quickly Saturday night. It’s not out of the question that we could see some patchy frost Sunday morning as lows dip into the middle 30s. Sunday afternoon though will still be spectacular with sunshine and highs near 70.

A cooler weather pattern will arrive on Monday. Breezy northwest winds will drop temperatures into the 50s Monday afternoon, with another chance for frost by Tuesday morning as lows once again fall into the middle 30s. Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40 are expected through the rest of next week. Conditions should be mainly dry through at least Thursday before a chance for showers returns to the forecast Thursday night into Friday.

