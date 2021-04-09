Advertisement

Creighton likely looking at replacing multiple coaches on the basketball staff

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the core of Creighton’s Sweet 16 team potentially headed to the NBA the Bluejays are also looking at replacing two assistant coaches. Could be a lot of fresh faces in the fall when camp opens for the Bluejays. It is entirely possible the team will have a new starting five, which says a ton about the group that punched its ticket into the second weekend.

The Journal & Courier in Indiana is reporting Paul Lusk is headed back to Purdue to be an assistant coach. It’s a program he knows well, spending seven years with the Boilermakers on staff for both Gene Keady and Matt Painter. Lusk had a big hand in Creighton’s defensive success this season. An official announcement is expected early next week.

Terrence Rencher’s name has been connected to an opening at Oklahoma State. Cannen Cunningham, the brother of Cade Cunningham, is leaving with his brother.

