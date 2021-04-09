Congressman Bacon gets COVID-19 vaccination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rep. Don Bacon, who recently revealed he almost certainly had COVID-19 in late November, received his first Pfizer vaccination Friday afternoon in Millard.

The Republican Congressman got his vaccine at the testing and vaccination clinic located at the former Super Saver location on 144th Street in Millard.

“I didn’t even feel it,” he said.

Bacon said he wanted to get his first vaccine shot in front of cameras to encourage others to get vaccinated.

“Those who are worried about getting a shot, I’d like to advocate for folks getting a vaccine,” he said. “We have a lot of folks who are nervous about it.”

Bacon said he had researched the vaccine, and that adding that all the testing was done — “nothing was skipped.” Rather, he said, all the red tape was removed, but the vaccines were vetted, including testing of the time periods between vaccinations.

“We should have confidence that they work well. ... This is how we’re going to defeat COVID,” he said.

Bacon said his doctor in Washington, D.C., advised that because he had had COVID-19 in late November that, the Congressman should wait 90 days before getting his vaccination.

“I would have done the shot sooner, but my doctor advocated that I wait,” the Congressman said.

Though he was never tested for COVID-19, the Congressman said he was certain he had it the week after Thanksgiving. He said he lost some sense of smell — the tell-tale sign, in his mind — and had other symptoms, like a thickness in his lungs.

“We didn’t know that we had it, initially,” he said.

He missed four or five Congressional votes in D.C., he said, but went back to the Capitol as soon as he could, staying in contact with his doctor there while he was ill.

Bacon said he didn’t reveal that he had COVID-19 at the time — it was only recently reported — because he was concerned about the privacy of his family. He said two of four family members in his household tested positive for COVID-19, but that all four were sick.

