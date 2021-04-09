Advertisement

CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Youth sports may be one factor fueling the latest spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth tournaments and extracurricular activities are creating clusters where coronavirus can spread among children.

“We’re working to facilitate increased testing that is happening on the ground in the context of youth sports,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Health officials say as kids continue to play indoor sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling, it’s causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the United States.

“We are seeing a higher proportion of younger people getting ill and unfortunately getting hospitalized,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst.

In Florida, the CDC reports the virus was linked to high school wrestling tournaments in December, where 38 people were infected.

And in Minnesota, officials said the COVID UK variant spread through one county where at least 68 cases were linked to youth sporting events.

“School sports, particularly team sports which people typically engage in close contact without masks, I think that is what’s explaining these surges of cases in young individuals,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

If you have kids in sports, the CDC recommends minimizing the time spent indoors and reducing the amount of time players spend in close contact with each other.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
Omaha residents shared their thoughts onPresident Biden's gun control orders and proposed...
Nebraska organizations respond to new executive orders on gun violence
Offensive book controversy - 6 am
Papillion-La Vista school district apologizes after offensive book controversy

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
New South Omaha Fire Station 31 breaking ground on April 9, 2021.
Breaking ground on new South Omaha fire station
Hail damage to Mandy Grabbe's House
First Alert Storm Week - A look back at a historic Blair hail storm
A POW/MIA flag, symbolizing America's Missing in Action and Prisoners of War, flies along with...
Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House