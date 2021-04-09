Breaking ground on new South Omaha fire station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city broke ground on a new Fire Station 31 in South Omaha today.

“Thank you all for being here today as we officially break ground on the site of Station 31,” said Fire Chief Daniel Olsen.

A brand new fire station is going up near 33rd and Q, replacing the more than 70-year-old station on the southwest corner of 25th and L Street.

“We proudly reflect on the fact that the current station 31 has housed multiple generations of firefighters who have served the great community of South Omaha for the past 74 years,” said Olsen.

The fire department has newer rigs that are taller and wider. It also means that first responders can get to people in danger faster.

“The site we stand on today, promotes efficiency by optimizing travel times and closing coverage gaps in current 31′s territory,” said Olsen.

Olsen says Station 31 is considered by many, a staple in South Omaha. That’s why some of the original design will be featured in the new building.

“To say the station has curb appeal is an understatement and to many, it will have a familiar look with a modern twist. With this said, it is my respectful recommendation that Fire Station 31 be commemoratory named in the honor of Joseph Stothert,” said Olsen.

Mayor Stothert is happy and humbled city council will consider the name.

“My husband Joe dedicated his career to public safety, emergency medicine training, and service to others. It would be a great honor to recognize his service by naming Station 31 for him,” said Stothert.

The new station will also feature a decontamination room that is sealed from the rest of the building to help prevent the spread of any type of contamination and separate sleeping quarters for the firefighters.

