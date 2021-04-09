Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Skutt’s Ali Becker

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt has started the season 7-0 and a big reason is their goals against, a better way to say it is their goal against. The Skyhawks have only allowed one goal in those seven games. Ali Becker has been in the net and has stopped almost everything.

She will also be the first to tell you, the defense is doing a great job limiting opponents scoring chances. Ali though plays a role in that too, communicating with the players in the field where the other team is, helping Skutt possess the ball. Outside of a rare own goal, you can’t score if you don’t have the ball.

This is Ali’s first year playing goalie for the varsity team, would have been her second if last season wasn’t canceled, but she has taken to it very well. Her coaches say her hands have a lot to do with her success. Hands that have been very active through the years playing volleyball. Ali was on Skutt’s six-time state championship team and she will also play volleyball in college at Midland University.

