Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Raymond Jimenez was wearing an electronic...
Lincoln inmate disappears after seeking job
Omaha residents shared their thoughts onPresident Biden's gun control orders and proposed...
Nebraska organizations respond to new executive orders on gun violence

Latest News

UK mourns death of Prince Philip
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon union organizers deflated as vote tilts against them
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 67th session...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge