Advertisement

3 students, SUV driver injured in Lincoln school bus crash

(Nathan Brennan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say three students and a sport utility vehicle driver were injured Friday when the SUV collided with a Lincoln school bus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist says the SUV’s driver and three students on the bus were taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officials say, eight people, including two adults, were on the bus at the time of the crash. Other details of what caused the crash were not immediately released.

KOLN reports the bus was headed to Roper Elementary School when the crash occurred. Lincoln Public Schools says all parents were notified of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xcel Roofing closed suddenly, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars.
Omaha roofing company folds, leaving some customers out thousands of dollars
Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha has been sold to an investment group in New York.
New York company purchases Oak View Mall in southwest Omaha
City removes dangerous four-way stop in southwest Omaha
Omaha residents shared their thoughts onPresident Biden's gun control orders and proposed...
Nebraska organizations respond to new executive orders on gun violence
Offensive book controversy - 6 am
Papillion-La Vista school district apologizes after offensive book controversy

Latest News

Nebraska based e-commerce company adds hundreds of jobs after online sales soar
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Showers return tonight, sunnier for the weekend
Owner of Rosewood Academy cited for child abuse - 5 pm
Owner of Rosewood Academy cited for child abuse - 5 pm
Omaha Primary Election - 5 pm
Omaha Primary Election - 5 pm