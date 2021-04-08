Advertisement

Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.

The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores. They are called Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots and were imported by Franklin Wireless in San Diego.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Out of the 2.5 million units, there have been 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The units were sold by Verizon stores in the U.S., other stores and school districts between April 2017 and March 2021. They were sold for $50 to $150.

Users can contact Verizon for a refund or replacement. Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a replacement.

Verizon said that of 2.5 million devices being recalled, just over 1 million are currently in use. Of those, several hundred thousand were purchased and are being used by schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Omaha Police confirm Iowa couple injured in Tuesday crash
NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska
Eric Church announces two Nebraska stops on tour
Mills County family devastated by fire two years after historic flood

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active manhunt after multiple people shot at Bryan manufacturer
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Stubborn rain takes a brief break Friday
David’s Evening Forecast - Stubborn rain takes a brief break Friday
Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015....
Anne Beatts, groundbreaking comedy writer, dead at 74
FILE PHOTO: Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri governors discuss severe flooding throughout the...
Regional governors meet to discuss Missouri River management