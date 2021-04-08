Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Several rounds of chilly, wind driven rain move through Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On & off rounds of chilly rain will be moving through today. Timing out each round will be difficult but the heaviest totals will likely end up on the Nebraska side of the river. You can track the showers as they move through on our interactive radar.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The heaviest additional rain totals likely fall on the Nebraska during the day today bringing rain totals between Wednesday & Thursday up near 2 inches in some spots.

Thursday Rainfall
Thursday Rainfall(WOWT)

Northwest winds will make a chilly day feel even colder as they gust to near 35 mph this morning. They’ll back off some this afternoon but will still send the rain sideways at times.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Showers and wind will decrease tonight as the whole system moves east. Some sunshine will try to breakout Friday before another system brings rain chances Friday evening. The heaviest will likely be southwest of the metro with that round but it will bring rain for some. The weekend is trending drier and warmer though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

