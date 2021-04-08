Advertisement

Rep. Don Bacon says he had COVID-19 in ‘late 2020’

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd District, said Thursday that he had COVID-19 in “late 2020.”

The revelation came as Bacon’s team was notifying his constituents in the Omaha area that he was scheduled to be vaccinated on Friday, noting that he had to wait three months before he could be vaccinated because he had had COVID-19.

In December, Bacon’s staff issued a statement about him quarantining after a potential exposure to the virus, but said Thursday that the congressman was “never tested, but had symptoms.”

A spokeswoman for Bacon said the representative of the Omaha-area district “feels good.”

“He is still seeing a doctor for possible lingering effects in his lungs, but nothing serious,” the spokeswoman said.

Bacon’s full statement on Thursday:

