Rep. Don Bacon says he had COVID-19 in ‘late 2020’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd District, said Thursday that he had COVID-19 in “late 2020.”

The revelation came as Bacon’s team was notifying his constituents in the Omaha area that he was scheduled to be vaccinated on Friday, noting that he had to wait three months before he could be vaccinated because he had had COVID-19.

In December, Bacon’s staff issued a statement about him quarantining after a potential exposure to the virus, but said Thursday that the congressman was “never tested, but had symptoms.”

A spokeswoman for Bacon said the representative of the Omaha-area district “feels good.”

“He is still seeing a doctor for possible lingering effects in his lungs, but nothing serious,” the spokeswoman said.

Bacon’s full statement on Thursday:

“I encourage everyone to get the vaccine. I got COVID in late 2020 and it was hard on my lungs. Several of my friends have died from COVID. The vaccine will save lives and heartbreak. I had to wait 3 months to get the vaccine because I had COVID but am scheduled to do so this Fri.”

