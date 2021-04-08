Inmate disappears after seeking job

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at Community Corrections Center - Lincoln failed to return Wednesday after leaving the facility to seek employment in downtown Lincoln.

Nebraska Corrections says Raymond Jimenez was wearing an electronic monitoring device but the device was recovered at 7th and B Street in Lincoln.

He began serving time June 15, 2020 after being sentenced to four to six and a half years for crimes in Douglas County. He was convicted of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest during a May 2019 incident where he fled police, ran multiple stop signs, and threw a gun out of his vehicle. He was also convicted of possessing a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

At the time of his disappearance he was tentatively set to be released August 10, 2022 and had a parole hearing scheduled next month.

He is described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man, 6′, 215 lbs., bald, and with brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. Nebraska Corrections says CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities it operates. Community custody is the lowest custody and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in jobs, education, and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

