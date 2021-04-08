Huskers spring practice report with Scott Frost, Markese Stepp and Ben Stille out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the fifth spring practice Scott Frost said Ben Stille is not participating in the 14 practices this month after having surgery. Ben will be back for the fall and with a player who has as much experience as Ben, the focus is on preparing for the season.

Frost also said Markese Stepp is not participating in spring ball. The head coach also said the Southern Cal transfer came to Lincoln with an injury he did not know he had and Markese will return to the team this summer.

Scott Frost said the freshman who enrolled early are doing a good job, he singled out Gabe Ervin Jr. among that group for his approach, comparing it to a pro. Frost said he gets in the huddle encouraging his teammates and competes. There are also plenty of reps for running backs. In addition to Stepp, Rahmir Johnson was also in sweats today. Omar Manning also was in sweats as well, Frost did not touch on Manning specifically but Omar was not among the players listed who will not play in the spring.

