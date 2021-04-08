Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season

(CNN) - Weather forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year.

Colorado State University is calling for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes during the 2021 season.

Current warm sea surface temperatures in the subtropic Atlantic are driving the above-average probability.

Our tropical meteorology researchers expect this Atlantic hurricane season to be above average. @philklotzbach | @michaelmbell | @JhordanneJ https://t.co/z49xC0M1Dd — CSU Atmos Sci (@CSUAtmosSci) April 8, 2021

Last year’s record-breaking season had 30 named storms. Twelve made landfall in the U.S. and six were classified as major hurricanes. It was the second time in recorded history that the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list.

The seasonal average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will keep with the traditional schedule, starting on June 1 and ending on November 30, despite discussions to move the start of the season to May 15.

CSU has been releasing hurricane forecasts since 1984.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.