First Alert Storm Week - How to set up your First Alert Weather App for severe weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today’s installment of our First Alert Storm Week involves how to download our First Alert weather app and set it up for severe weather season. This way you can get the latest watches and warnings for your exact location or set it up to getting severe information about several different locations. Here’s how to get it done.

First, you’ll need to download the app from either the App Store or Google Play. You can find the links for both right here:

First Alert App download

Once you have it downloaded on your phone, here’s how to get it set up. First you’ll want to set up some locations you would like forecast and warning information for. You can do that by tapping the search option at the top of the app.

App Step 1 (WOWT)

From there you can either type in a location or just have the app follow your location. You can only view the forecast for one location at a time but you are able to have several locations listed to receive watches and warnings. Just make sure you have notifications turned on for each location you would like. You can do that by tapping the 3 dots on the far right of each location and select “enable notifications”

App Step 2 (WOWT)

From there select “Enable Notifications”

App Step 3 (WOWT)

Do that for all the locations you would like watch and warning notifications for and you should be set. No we need to set up which watches and warnings you would like to receive.

Start by tapping the 3 white lines in the upper right corner and select “Settings”

3 White Lines (WOWT)

From there make sure that “Station Notifications” are turned on and you’re ready to receive all First Alert weather notifications. Then select “Weather Notification Types” to pick which watches and warnings you would like to receive.

Weather App Settings (WOWT)

App Settings (WOWT)

Toggle on and off any warnings and watches you would like to receive from this screen. From this point you are all set to go! Your app should be ready to give you watch and warning info! Stay safe this spring and summer.

