OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local fire authorities lifted the current burn ban for Douglas County, expiring it at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The latest ban was put in place last Friday, April 2.

4/8/21 Update: The burn ban has been lifted as of 0700 hours this morning. Posted by Omaha Fire Department on Thursday, April 8, 2021

