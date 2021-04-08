David’s Evening Forecast - Stubborn rain takes a brief break Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain overnight brought as much as an inch of rainfall to parts of the area. On and off showers have continued all day in the metro, with a band of steadier rain just to the west of Omaha affecting areas from Norfolk through Schuyler and Lincoln. That band of rain will remain in place through early evening before beginning to weaken and slowly push back to the east after 6pm. Additional rainfall amounts of a quarter to half-inch is possible. Temperatures will remain quite cool, stuck in the mid and upper 40s. Rain should taper off after Midnight, with drier weather to start Friday morning.

A few clouds may remain Friday morning, but we should see some sunshine by the midday hours. Breezy northwest winds will keep things feeling cool, but temperatures should still warm back into the low and mid-60s by the afternoon. The break in the rain likely will not last long, as showers and a few storms roll back into the region by the evening. A quick moving storm system will slide by just to the south and west of Omaha, bringing us the next round of rain. The best chance for a few storms will generally be to the west of Omaha, and to the south of I-80.

Showers will exit quickly Saturday morning, leaving partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mild, but not as warm as Friday, topping out in the low 60s. Bright sunshine and light winds will make for a fantastic Sunday, with high temperatures around 70 degrees. After the warm weekend, a stretch of rather chilly weather looks to settle in for the middle of April. High temperatures will drop into the low and middle 50s, with overnight lows slipping into the 30s. There’s even an outside chance for some patchy frost Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Conditions should generally be dry through at least Thursday of next week.

Cooling Off For Mid-April (WOWT)

