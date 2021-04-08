Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Omaha Police confirm Iowa couple injured in Tuesday crash
NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska
Mills County family devastated by fire two years after historic flood
Eric Church announces two Nebraska stops on tour

Latest News

People in Minneapolis are trying to help children and youth understand the Chauvin trial.
Helping young people make sense of the Derek Chauvin trial
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine
A 59-year-old Ironman athlete has just completed a run from Disneyland in California to Disney...
59-year-old Ironman athlete runs from Disneyland to Disney World
fire graphic
Douglas County burn ban lifted