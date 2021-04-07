Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air moving in with several rounds of rain likely

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some lingering rain is expected to move out of the area before 7am this morning leaving the rest of the morning dry. That will be short lived though as more rain and a few storms will move in during the afternoon and linger into the evening. It likely won’t be steady rain but several rounds are likely.

Wednesday Rain (WOWT)

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

After an early high in the 60s, we’ll fall off into the 50s and stay there the rest of the day. Along with that cooler air, we’ll feel some wind gusts up near 30 mph from the north this afternoon, perhaps stronger farther west of Omaha. Milder air will likely hang on a bit longer in Iowa with temps in the 60s lasting longer there.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Showers continue on and off tonight right into Thursday. Showers and drizzle on and off most of Thursday as well will keep the temps cool too with highs only near 50 degrees likely. Total rainfall Wednesday & Thursday could easily reach 1″ to 2″ in several places by Thursday night.

2 Day Rain Totals (WOWT)

Friday will dry out and warm up but some more showers and storms are possible Friday night.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

