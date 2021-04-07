Omaha primary election hands Mayor Stothert a landslide victory

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s full steam ahead for Mayor Jean Stothert after Tuesday night’s primary election showed her winning by what her campaign called a landslide victory.

Stothert started the evening with a commanding lead in the preliminary results released shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The victory sets her up to make city history once again by moving one step closer to winning a third term.

According to results posted late Tuesday, RJ Neary appears poised to take on the mayor in the general election in May, earning 15% of votes in early postings. Jasmine Harris wasn’t far behind with 13% of votes; Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel had 8% and 5% respectively.

In City Council races across Omaha, results were tight in a few districts. All seven seats are up, with the top two candidates moving on to the May election.

In Dist. 1, incumbent Pete Festersen was winning 56% of the vote, with Sarah Johnson taking 23%, Tyeisha Kosmicki at 15%, and Paul Anderson at 6%.

In Dist. 2, sitting Councilman Ben Gray was leading with 40% of votes. Two challengers were in a close race for second, with Juanita Johnson winning 22% of votes and Jonathan C. Lathan taking 21%. Controversial candidate David Mitchell had 8% of the district’s early votes, with Steven Abraham showing 5%.

In Dist. 3, four candidates were battling to replace Councilman Chris Jerram, who did not run for re-election. Leading the pack was Danny Begley at 40% of the vote, with Cammy Watkins at 35% in early counts. Gilbert Ayala had 13% of votes, followed closely behind by Jen Bauer at 12%.

In Dist. 4, incumbent Vinny Palermo was solidly ahead, with 48% of votes. Becky Barrientos-Patlan was second with 23% of votes so far. Sarah Smolen and Ben Casse both were showing 14%.

In Dist. 5, vacated by Rich Pahls when voters sent him to the Unicameral in November,

