Omaha Police confirm Iowa couple injured in Tuesday crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly couple reported missing from Cherokee County, Iowa, were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in west Omaha.

Officers responded to the crash at 171st Street and West Center Road at 4 p.m. involving a blue Chevy Tahoe, according to the OPD report. The vehicle matched the description of that belonging to Barbara and Kenneth Arndt, classified on Monday as “endangered missing” by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa, and OPD confirmed Wednesday that they were, in fact, involved in Wednesday’s crash here in Omaha.

Passenger Kenneth Arndt, 79, was not restrained and was seriously injured, according to the OPD report, while driver Barbara Arndt, 78, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the Arndts were driving east on West Center Road and rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a light at 171st Street, preparing to make a right turn. The impact of the crash caused the Tahoe to tip onto the passenger side; and pushed the turning vehicle into another vehicle also stopped at the light, the report states.

The crash partially ejected Kenneth Arndt and pinned him under the door of the SUV he was riding in, according to the OPD report. Omaha Fire and Rescue extricated him, and both Arndts were taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital.

All other people involved in the crash refused medical attention at the scene.

