NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s an ongoing investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and Gage County Sheriff’s Office on the deaths of two people near Blue Springs.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning of two people dead at a residence near East Oak Road, outside of Blue Springs. Investigators found a man dead, identified as Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the residence.

Investigators also found a woman dead, identified as Brooke Koch, 40, of Blue Springs inside the residence. The case is believed to be a murder-suicide in the early investigation.

Officials say Arnold didn’t appear in Gage County court for violating a protection order. The protection order prohibited Arnold from contacting Koch.

Officials also say there’s no threat to the public and the Gage County attorney requested autopsies that are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

