New pre-approved deck and garage plans for Omaha homewowners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Homeowners in the city now have a new permitting option for planning deck and garage construction projects.

The City of Omaha Planning Dept is offering five submitted deck plans and two detached garage plans. Officials say the plans are code compliant and will include a guide to help navigate the process.

The cost of labor and material is how the dept determined the permit costs.

“We are always looking for ways to improve customer service,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “We strive to make every interaction with the city government a good experience. This fast track permit process is an excellent example of responsive customer service.”

More plans will be added to the site and approval will take up to four to six weeks. The normal plan review process will continue to review the original plans.

The city issued 746 building permits for decks and 173 detached garage permits in 2020.

