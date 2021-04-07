Advertisement

Nebraska advances new property tax notification requirements

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Local governments that want to get a boost in property tax revenue would have to send postcards to notify all of their taxpayers and hold a standalone public hearing where residents could voice their opinion under a bill backed by Nebraska lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday with a 36-1 vote.

The bill would apply to cities, counties, school districts and community colleges that want to collect more tax revenue than they did in the previous year. It comes as Nebraska lawmakers attempt to clamp down on rising property taxes, a frequent complaint among residents.

Property taxes are levied by local governments, but many state lawmakers say they hear complaints constantly about local tax bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Two people injured in crash involving car & SUV at 111th & Emmett near West Maple. (4/5/2021)
Two being treated for head injuires in northwest Omaha crash
NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska

Latest News

Iowa City quarantines students, staff amid COVID-19 variant concerns
Omaha Primary Election Tuesday, April 6 - 4 pm
ELECTION 2021: Omaha City Council races hang tight as vote counts continue
Omaha Mayoral Race results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert’s solid primary victory not a guaranteed win in May, experts say
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly rain showers linger into Thursday