Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday after a crash involving at multiple vehicles.(Ashly Richardson / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shut down eastbound West Center Road from 171st to 173rd streets after a serious crash during rush hour Tuesday.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck in west Omaha. Omaha Fire and Rescue responded, and a hazmat truck also responded to the scene.

The description and license plate match that of a couple reported missing Tuesday from Cherokee, Iowa. Sioux City Police Department confirmed to NBC affiliate KTIV that the 78-year-old Barbara Arndt and 79-year-old Kenneth Arndt had been located in Omaha following a crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

