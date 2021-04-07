Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shut down eastbound West Center Road from 171st to 173rd streets after a serious crash during rush hour Tuesday.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck in west Omaha. Omaha Fire and Rescue responded, and a hazmat truck also responded to the scene.

The description and license plate match that of a couple reported missing Tuesday from Cherokee, Iowa. Sioux City Police Department confirmed to NBC affiliate KTIV that the 78-year-old Barbara Arndt and 79-year-old Kenneth Arndt had been located in Omaha following a crash.

