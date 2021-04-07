Advertisement

Man honors family members from fatal crash with help from Nebraska trooper

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two months after a deadly crash out of the Omaha metro, a Nebraska State Trooper has helped a man honor four members of his family who died.

Trooper Dakota Wilson was driving past the crash site on Highway 75 near Union when he saw someone had pulled over. He pulled over too, only to learn the man was looking for the spot where his family from Topeka, Kansas had died late January.

Trooper Wilson took him to the right spot and together, they laid out flowers and facetimed other family members back in Kansas.

“He couldn’t stop thanking me. The family thanked me too on the phone. It made me feels appreciative. It makes me remember why I chose this job and what I’m here to enforce. Things like this can be avoided with safe driving skills,” said Wilson.

The state patrol says an oncoming pickup truck collided with the victim’s vehicle. Troopers say they’re still helping Cass County officials with crash reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store
Twice sentenced for double murder, Nebraska death row inmate dies

Latest News

Farmers in Saunders County up in arms over controversial development vote
How balloons help meteorologists forecast severe weather
First Alert Storm Week - How balloons help meteorologists forecast severe weather
Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Inmate missing for a month from CCC-L arrested in Omaha