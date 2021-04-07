Advertisement

Iowa DCI to investigate police shooting of suspect

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will probe the police shooting of an alleged armed suspect in Waterloo.

Television station KCRG reports that the shooting happened early Wednesday, after someone called authorities around 12:45 a.m. to report a man armed with a gun near the city’s waterfront along the Cedar River. Black Hawk County deputies reportedly found the man nearby, and

Waterloo police are reported to have shot the suspect. The man was taken to Allen Hospital after the shooting.

Authorities have not released the wounded man’s name or medical condition, nor have they released any details about what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Two people injured in crash involving car & SUV at 111th & Emmett near West Maple. (4/5/2021)
Two being treated for head injuires in northwest Omaha crash
NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska

Latest News

Safe 2 Help Nebraska program out of Boys Town is expanding.
Boys Town help line for kids may be expanding across Nebraska
Understanding severe weather warnings
First Alert Storm Week - Understanding severe weather warnings
Safe 2 Help Nebraska program out of Boys Town is expanding.
Boys Town program to help kids in crisis may be expanding - 4PM
Western Nebraska Community College confirmed two students died in an accident at a nearby...
Western Nebraska college confirms students' deaths at airport - 4PM