Advertisement

Iowa City quarantines students, staff amid COVID-19 variant concerns

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa City school district says 127 students and five staff members tested positive for the coronavirus or are presumed positive, prompting the district to close 11 classrooms and quarantine more than 660 students and 16 staff members due to exposure.

The district was dealing with the infections as Gov. Kim Reynolds maintained Wednesday at a news conference that the virus is not transmitted in schools. Reynolds noted she wasn’t familiar with the Iowa City situation.

A school district spokeswoman said over the past few weeks contact tracing for confirmed virus cases in school buildings has revealed an increase in the number of students identified as close contacts to confirmed cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Two people injured in crash involving car & SUV at 111th & Emmett near West Maple. (4/5/2021)
Two being treated for head injuires in northwest Omaha crash
NSP and Gage County Sheriff’s investigate two deaths near southeast Nebraska

Latest News

Omaha Primary Election Tuesday, April 6 - 4 pm
ELECTION 2021: Omaha City Council races hang tight as vote counts continue
Omaha Mayoral Race results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert’s solid primary victory not a guaranteed win in May, experts say
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly rain showers linger into Thursday
Nebraska advances new property tax notification requirements